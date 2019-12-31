Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Salinas - Juan Ramón Nolasco Guillen a loving kind hearted son, father, and brother died unexpectedly on December 22, 2019 in his home in Salinas at the age of 28. Ray was born in Salinas on April 12, 1991.

Ray is survived to his parents Edelmira Fabiola Nolasco, Manuel Guillen, his son Leon Ray Nolasco, and his sister Denise Wilson.

Visitation will be held at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901 on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral Services will be held at Community Christian Church Of Faith, 289 E. Market Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901 on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
