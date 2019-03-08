|
Juana M. Gonzales
Castroville - Juana Gonzales, age 83, passed away on Tuesday March 5th 2019 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and close friends. She was born on June 24th, 1935 in Mexico. At the age of 17 she became a US resident and later started a family with Frank Gonzales with whom she lovingly raised their daughter, Dora. Juana was a farm laborer when she migrated to the US where she also protested alongside members of the United Farm Workers Union, displaying both courage and a yearning for justice which she would pass down to her daughter and grandchildren. Juana was also a very active member of the community during her younger days. She would participate in church events at Our Lady of Refuge, sing in the church choir and host gatherings for her friends in the area. Juana loved cooking delicious foods for her family and friends and then passing on the traditions to younger members of the family. Juana was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Gonzales. She is survived by her daughter, Dora, son-in-law Tony Melano, three grandchildren, Amber, Tony and Brenda and great grandchild, Isabella. Juana touched many lives and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Those who knew Juana and would like to say goodbye are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, March 12th from 1pm-9pm with a Rosary Service at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13th beginning at 10 am at Our Lady of Refuge Church, 11140 Preston St, Castroville, CA. For online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 8, 2019