Juanita Guerrero Martinez
Gonzales - Juanita Guerrero Martinez, of Gonzales passed away on April 12th, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Juanita was a native of Texas, but a lifelong resident of Gonzales, CA until her move recently to Soledad. Juanita enjoyed spending time with her friends from church, but loved spending as much time as she could with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Juanita is survived by her two sons Ramon Martinez Jr.(Elsa), Victor Martinez(Roxanna), and her daughter Sandra Correra (Richard). Her grandchildren Pearl Martinez, Andrea Martinez, Epifanio Martinez Jr., Jeremy Martinez, Dominique Jimenez, Victor Martinez, Christopher Martinez, and Nicholas Martinez, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Martinez and her son Epifanio Martinez. Due to the current circumstances and the health of our close friends and extended family we will be holding a private memorial on April 20th, 2020 at the Gonzales Cemetery, in lieu of personal visitations you can send flowers if you like to the Woodyard Funeral home, 395 West St., Soledad, CA where her private viewing will be held on the same day.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020