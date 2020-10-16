1/1
Julia Bernardasci Lawrence Yetter
Salinas - Julia Bernardasci Lawrence Yetter of Salinas, died October 10, 2020 from leukemia.

She was born in Salinas, on December 11, 1936, to Ben and Maria Bernardasci. She was one of seven children: William, Sylvia, Joe, Jim, George and Frank, all who have predeceased her.

She graduated from Salinas High School in 1954, and from Hartnell College in 1956. She met her first husband, William Lawrence while attending Hartnell. They were married in 1958 and had two children, Margaret and Marty.

She was a lifelong devout Catholic and a Member of Madonna del Sasso.

Julia belonged to many clubs and organizations through the years including: Madonna's 'Angela's Angels'; 'Pink Lady' Volunteer at SVMH; playing golf weekly at the (former) Salinas Golf & Country Club; member of the local Ikebana flower club. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and gardener. She was on her high school reunion committee and helped put on their many class reunions, the last one being their 65th held in October 2019.

She was married for the second time at the age of 75, after reconnecting with a high school classmate, Joe Yetter. They had four wonderful years together until his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her children, Margaret (Alan) Alvarez, Marty (Natalie) Lawrence; and by her grandchildren, Melissa (Caz) Young, Gabriel Alvarez, Sierra Alvarez and Audri Lawrence, and her great-granddaughter Lila Young, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901 from 3pm - 7pm on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Graveside service will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907 at 11:00 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. All are welcome.

Condolences may be sent to: 17 Seca Pl, Salinas, CA 93908

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
