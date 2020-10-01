1/1
Julie Lynn Deaton
1963 - 2020
Julie Lynn Deaton

San Jose - Julie Lynn Deaton, born March 26th 1963 in Salinas, CA passed away in her sleep at her home in San Jose, CA on September 23rd 2020. Julie had a big heart and everyone who encountered her felt it. Julie was a supporter of women shelters and also a supporter of the conservation and protection of animals, especially monkeys. Julie had a passion for baseball that started at an early age where she played at Gene Robinson ballpark in Salinas where she grew up. Julie was involved the with Gene Robinson ballpark throughout her life where she made many lifelong friendships. Julie loved Little League and every child that came through those gates were treated like they were her own. She served as president of the Little League for 9 years where she even helped maintain the field, snack shack prep and even got down and dirty cleaning the bathrooms. Julie loved her family and loved making memories with them. From her spending time with her grandparents Carl and Helen Deaton from Prunedale, CA as well as Lloyd and Margie Deaton from Salinas, CA to spending time and making many wonderful memories with her grandsons Jayden and Justin. She loved the many adventures and travels she had with her fiancé Pablo. Julie will be missed but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by her father Larry and stepmother Sandra Deaton as well as her brother Josiah Deaton. She is survived by: her sons Thomas (Aline)Hunter and Carl Hunter(Ashley Duke) her mother Georgia Deaton, her sisters Leslie and Shellie Deaton, Angela Padilla, her stepbrother Derrick (Sue) Morris and stepsister Tori(Doug) Fields. Her stepdaughter Hannah Wallis (Shane Luke). Her partner and fiancé Pablo Alviar. Her grandkids Jayden, Justin, Reville and Charlie and all the many nieces, nephews, family and friends that she loved and cherished. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to California District 9 Little League Salinas, CA or your local women's shelter in Julie's name.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
