June K. Deome
Salinas/Alisal - June K Deome of Salinas/Alisal, widow of Frank Deome, recently passed away peacefully at home at the age of 97. Born in August of 1922 to the parents Henry C Korntved and Susan V Arnold, she was raised in Reliz Canyon just outside Greenfield, CA.
June was best known for her 60+ years in the Girl Scouts in the Salinas / Monterey Bay where she greatly enjoyed interacting with and teaching various life skills to young women. June also spent time active in the United Way in various roles. June was an early advocate in Solar Cooking, Recycling, and Home Gardening. Earlier in life June was employed as a legal secretary and during WWII she worked at Natividad Hospital as an aide and ambulance driver.
June is survived by two sisters, eight children, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be held. Her ashes will be scattered with those of her husband at a later date.
For those wishing to honor her, a donation may be made in her name to the Girl Scouts California Central Coast chapter:
https://www.girlscoutsccc.org/en/donate/Donate.html
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 2, 2019