Juness Dell Thomas


1920 - 2019
Salinas - Juness was born in Calgary, Canada; however, she spent her formative years in Tacoma, WA. In 1937, she graduated from Stadium High School and continued her education at Pacific Lutheran University where she earned a Teaching Certificate in 1940. She obtained her BA degree with a major in Childhood Education by taking night classes and attending summer school. In 1941, Juness married Harold Stantorf and had three daughters: Sharon, Shelley, and Jewell.

She taught one year in Mukelteo, WA and five years in Cornelius, OR. In 1954, the family moved to Salinas, CA where she continued to teach at El Gabilan Elementary School, as well as Mission Park Elementary School. After her retirement in 1977 from the Salinas Unified School District, she continued to be very active with a variety of hobbies, which included golf. She was an active member of the Sherwood Ladies Golf Club for many years remaining with them at both the Fairways and Twin Creeks golf courses. Eventually, she even had the elusive accomplishment of a hole-in-one. In addition to playing golf, another favorite hobby was making stained glass windows and skylights.

In 2012, she moved to the retirement community, Villa Salinas. She continued being active by meeting new friends and participating in a variety of activities that included playing bridge, the ukulele, the mandolin, and the keyboard, as well as performing with a music group for Villa Salinas residences.

Juness was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1965, and her oldest daughter, Sharon (Schneider), in 2013. She is survived by her daughters: Shelley (Bartley) and Jewell (Toombs); grandchildren: Robin, Amber, Brannon, Tifni, and Lea; and great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Sydney, Rydan, and Kailey. She was also very fond of her sons-in-law: Bob Schneider, Tom Bartley, and Roger Toombs.

Juness was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was instrumental in getting many relatives and new members to join the organization.

At her request, there will be no planned services. Burial will take place at the Garden of Memories with her first husband, Dr. Harold Stantorf.

Any donations can be made in her memory to the Salinas Senior Center,

250 Main Street, Suite B 2nd Floor, Salinas, CA 93901.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Published in The Salinas Californian on July 6, 2019
