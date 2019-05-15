|
|
Karen Ann Day
Salinas - Karen Ann (Decker) Day of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny day on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Karen was born on Nov. 9, 1938 in Marshall, MN. She was the daughter of Dean & Mildred Decker. In 1942 the family moved to Salinas where she lived the rest of her life.
Karen graduated from Salinas High with honors and went on to Stanford on an Academic Scholarship, before graduating from San Jose State with her Bachelors in English. In 1959 she married the love of her life Donald Day. They were married for 60 years before she passed.
Karen worked as a substitute teacher before raising a family. While in High School she was a member of The Rainbow Girls where she became a Worthy Advisor. Over the years she was active in Camp Fire Girls, United Way, Junior League, Jaycettes, American Field Service, Salinas Golf and Country Club Ladies Golf Group & Active Seniors. She was a member of 3 Bridge Groups as well as being the family champion at her favorite board game Scrabble!!!
Karen enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, gardening and watching Wheel of Fortune. She was an avid book reader with countless titles in her collection.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Dean & Mildred Decker.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Donald Day, son, Brian Day (Kathie) daughter, Lisa (Day)Hodges, grandchildren, Thomas Hodges, Scott Hodges and Ross Day (Samantha), great grandchild, Sebastian Day and her brothers, Alan Decker (Carol) & Doug Decker (Joann).
The family invites all her friends to join them in a Celebration of Life, to share your stories and memories of Karen. This will take place on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 1:00p.m - 3:00pm at 522 Santa Paula Dr. Salinas, CA. 93901.
In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 15 to May 17, 2019