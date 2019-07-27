|
Kathryn Jane Hirt
Carmel - Known for her compassion and cheerful demeanor, Kathryn Jane Hirt passed away at 97 in her home at Hacienda Carmel in Carmel, California. Kathryn, known as Jane, belonged to the PEO sisterhood, participated in art groups, and exhibited her paintings and nature pieces made from "found art" in various art galleries. She volunteered her time at food banks and other valuable causes. Jane enjoyed bringing friends together and enjoyed family gatherings.
Jane grew up in Park Ridge Illinois and met her husband Dale Walter Hirt at the University of Iowa. When both were living in Salinas California, Dale was very active in the community and was District Governor of Rotary. Together they raised and inspired four children.
Jane is survived by three of her four children: Kathryn Anne Hirt, Craig Walter Hirt, and Claudia Jane Foster. She also leaves behind three grandchildren—Brett Dalan Abernathy, Marissa Lee Hirt, and Kyle Tristan Jones and two great grandchildren—Dalan Markham Abernathy and Gus Lewis Schwenger—as well as nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her beloved Dale, son Markham Dale, and sister Elizabeth Steege.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory could be sent to Food for Thought PO Box 1608, Forestville California 95436.
Food for Thought, a favorite nonprofit
of Jane's, is a specialized food bank that provides healthy food for people with serious illness.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 27, 2019