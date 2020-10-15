Katy Mei
Katy Mei (Liu Xin Mei) passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 50 after a valiant battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Peter Mei; her daughter, Amy Mei; and her sons, Steven and Andrew Mei.
Katy was born on January 9, 1970 to Liu Ben Yi and Cheng Jing Zhi in Queshan County, in the province of Henan, China. She immigrated to the United States in 1996 and resided in Salinas, California with her husband, Peter, for more than 20 years. Katy was a dedicated mother to her three children, as well as a self-made real estate investor who had a tremendous aptitude for numbers. Her Chinese name literally translates to "new beauty" and it showed through her warm smile and upbeat personality. She had an adventurous spirit, a feisty attitude, an impeccable taste in fashion, and an undoubtedly nurturing side. Katy enjoyed gardening, raising animals, foraging, relaxing at the beach, hiking trails, bargain hunting, and cooking delicious homemade meals for her family.
Despite Katy's tumultuous battle with cancer for the last 14 years, she persisted in raising her children into adulthood and lived her best life. Even with her terminal diagnosis in 2015, Katy relentlessly underwent many treatment options in hopes of staying with her loved ones for a little bit longer. Not only did Katy further cancer research by participating in numerous clinical trials, but she also selflessly helped members of her cancer support group overseas, as they attempted to come to the United States for treatment. Even though she spent 50 short years on this earth, Katy definitively achieved the American Dream, and left a legacy of unwavering values and endless opportunities for her family.
Katy spent the last years of her life reminding her friends and family to love one another and to live life with happiness. Despite the chronic pain and suffering that she endured due to illness, Katy still found a reason to smile every day, and the courage to praise God for giving her a life filled with love, joy, and stability. Though Katy's absence is undeniably felt by those who knew and loved her, her everlasting spirit and loving memory will prevail in this physical plane of existence.
Katy is survived by her husband and three children, as well as her sisters, Liu Xin Ying and Liu Xin Mei; her brothers, Liu Xin Hua and Liu Jian Hua; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Liu Xin Po and Liu Xin Shi.
Katy's family would like to give tremendous and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Amer Karam and medical professionals, Ven. Zhiyun Cai, social workers, and volunteer staff at Stanford Health Care for their attentive and compassionate care for Katy over the years. Special thanks to Patty DeMoor, PA and Dr. Ramez Eskander of UCSD Health, who were fervent advocates for Katy in her final days, amidst the global pandemic.
Please consider donating to Katy's Cancer Research Memorial Fundraiser by going to https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/katymei
. Katy received cancer immunotherapy treatment in 2018, and it provided her with hope and the highest possible quality of life. She laughed, cooked, hiked, traveled, gardened, and lived her best life on this treatment, in spite of her terminal cancer diagnosis. Katy believed that immunotherapies could someday eradicate all cancers, and hoped that it would also someday be feasible for every cancer patient to receive this personalized medicine.
A celebration of life for Katy will take place at an indefinite time in the future. We look forward to commemorating Katy's life together, when it is safe for everyone. In the meantime, consider honoring Katy's memory by planting vibrant flowers, eating some noodles, or sunbathing and listening to the birds sing—all of which were some of her favorite things to do. Most importantly, remember to be happy and kind to others.