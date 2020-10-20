Kazuko Miyanaga
Salinas - Kazuko Miyanaga passed away with her family by her side on October 9, 2020. She was 91 years old.
She was born on March 21, 1929 in Kokubu, Japan to Chikayoshi & Yoshi Nishikawa. She was the second eldest daughter of five children. After her marriage to Joe Hideo Miyanaga in 1952 and raising two young daughters, they made the decision to leave Japan for the U.S. After living for a short period of time in Castroville, her son was born in 1963 and soon after the family moved to their new home in Salinas. She was a homemaker and busy mother of three and took pride and good care of her family. She was always happiest when she was keeping busy, whether it was cooking and sharing her delicious Japanese dishes, sewing or babysitting. She became a working mother and devoted over 30 years employed at a flower nursery until her retirement. She became a sports enthusiast from her husband and son's interests in football, baseball and tennis along with their favorite hobby of fishing. She often took road trips with her husband and her most memorable family vacations were visiting relatives in British Columbia and Alberta and taking trips to Japan. Her joy of gardening began after her husband passed in the Spring of 1996 when she took care of his garden. Spring was her favorite season because of the colorful flowering plants, fruit trees and wisteria in bloom. We will miss her warm smile, kindness and generosity to others.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Hideo Miyanaga, her son Tony, her sister Mutsuko and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Machiko and Yukie residing in Salinas, sisters, Nobuko and Toshiko and brother Masao in Japan.
She was a member of the Buddhist Temple of Salinas, Buddhist Women's Association and Kagoshima Kenjin-Kai.
A private funeral service was held on October 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com