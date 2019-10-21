Services
Kenneth "Ken" Hadley

Kenneth "Ken" Hadley Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" Hadley

Salinas -

Ken was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 12, 1947 and entered into eternal life on October 13, 2019 at the age of 72.

Ken is survived by his wife, Kirsten, brothers, Howard (Douglas), Barry, Thomas (Monica) and his sister, Pamela (George). Ken leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and former military and long-time friends.

Ken was a proud member of the United States Marines and served in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.

Ken was a long-time automotive expert and service manager.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, James A. Hadley and Step-Father, Arthur Paule (Louise nee Kummerlowe), and brother, James A. Hadley Jr. (Janice).

Ken's inurnment will be at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at Fort Ord at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
