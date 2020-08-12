1/1
Kenneth Raymond Beasley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Raymond Beasley

August 14, 1948 -

June 29, 2020

Kenneth Raymond Beasley (Kenny) passed away on June 29, 2020 at 71 years of age. He was born on August 14, 1948 in California to James Thomas Beasley Sr. and Jewel Gwendolyn Beasley. He was a long time resident of Castroville, CA.

Prior to retiring, he made a career as a skilled Truck Driver. He worked for many years with Hildebrand and Sons trucking company and ended his trucking career with Granite Construction Company.

He enjoyed spending quality time with family. Earlier in life some of his most precious family moments were created at his mama's house when his siblings and extended family all gathered to enjoy each other's company, love, and laughs. Recently, his most memorable family moments were spent at his nephew and niece's house, Tony and Venus. He loved all the homemade Filipino food created by Venus' family, visiting with everyone and hearing Tony tell any guest that tried to sit in "Uncle Kenny's chair" that that was a special chair designated strictly for him.

Some of his favorite pastimes were taking weekend trips to the casino, from Chakchansi to Reno, and talking on the telephone to keep others informed about family, friends and world news. He had a great sense of humor and loved sharing jokes, comics, and his personal take on the political ongoings of the world. Fishing with his buddies was always one of his favorites, whether it was out on the Monterey coast or just off of a Moss Landing pier.

Kenneth was the devoted father to Christopher Beasley of Drummond, Canada. The proud grandfather to Jenee Beasley, and twins, Sean and Brandon Beasley. Along with his son and grandchildren, he is survived by his loving siblings, Beverly N Sandberg, and John D Beasley. He was preceded into death by his parents Jewel G Beasley and James T Beasley and siblings Caroline J Beasley, Gwendolyn M Shearman, James T Beasley, and Patricia A Allen. He was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth Beasley's wishes were to have his ashes spread along the Monterey coast. A private gathering to respect his wishes will take place on his birthday, August 14, 2020.

Condolences may be written to the family at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bermudez Family Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved