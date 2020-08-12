Kenneth Raymond Beasley
August 14, 1948 -
June 29, 2020
Kenneth Raymond Beasley (Kenny) passed away on June 29, 2020 at 71 years of age. He was born on August 14, 1948 in California to James Thomas Beasley Sr. and Jewel Gwendolyn Beasley. He was a long time resident of Castroville, CA.
Prior to retiring, he made a career as a skilled Truck Driver. He worked for many years with Hildebrand and Sons trucking company and ended his trucking career with Granite Construction Company.
He enjoyed spending quality time with family. Earlier in life some of his most precious family moments were created at his mama's house when his siblings and extended family all gathered to enjoy each other's company, love, and laughs. Recently, his most memorable family moments were spent at his nephew and niece's house, Tony and Venus. He loved all the homemade Filipino food created by Venus' family, visiting with everyone and hearing Tony tell any guest that tried to sit in "Uncle Kenny's chair" that that was a special chair designated strictly for him.
Some of his favorite pastimes were taking weekend trips to the casino, from Chakchansi to Reno, and talking on the telephone to keep others informed about family, friends and world news. He had a great sense of humor and loved sharing jokes, comics, and his personal take on the political ongoings of the world. Fishing with his buddies was always one of his favorites, whether it was out on the Monterey coast or just off of a Moss Landing pier.
Kenneth was the devoted father to Christopher Beasley of Drummond, Canada. The proud grandfather to Jenee Beasley, and twins, Sean and Brandon Beasley. Along with his son and grandchildren, he is survived by his loving siblings, Beverly N Sandberg, and John D Beasley. He was preceded into death by his parents Jewel G Beasley and James T Beasley and siblings Caroline J Beasley, Gwendolyn M Shearman, James T Beasley, and Patricia A Allen. He was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth Beasley's wishes were to have his ashes spread along the Monterey coast. A private gathering to respect his wishes will take place on his birthday, August 14, 2020.
Condolences may be written to the family at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
