|
|
Kurt Camillone
Salinas - Kurt Camillone, a lifelong resident of Salinas, California, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack on May 15, 2019. Kurt is survived by his wife Gerrie Camillone, his beloved daughter Hailey Camillone, son-in-law Cameron Randa, his parents Eugene and Lillian Camillon, sibling Kristi (Steve) Holetz and nephew Harrison.
Kurt was born on March 14, 1961. He attended North Salinas High and Salinas High, where he excelled in tennis. He graduated from Salinas High in 1979 and attended California State University, Chico, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1985. For the past 12 years Kurt worked for Seaside Packaging where all of his coworkers, customers, and suppliers became his friends. Prior employment included Pacific Pride and Robert Mann Packaging. In 1991 he married his then longtime girlfriend Gerrie. For them it was truly love at first sight. In 1993 Kurt welcomed his beautiful daughter Hailey into the world. Her birth was his proudest moment, and she was his ultimate source of joy.
Kurt was a devoted husband, father, son, and friend to so many people. He had a bright friendly manner, a twinkle in his eye, and a smile that lit up the room. His honesty, integrity, and loyalty could not be surpassed. Kurt loved the outdoors and taking his family and dog, Rosie, on long hikes. Spending time with them at the family cabin in Lake Tahoe always brought him peace and happiness. He was a fantastic chef and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. There was always love, laughter, fun, and good food when Kurt was around. He is irreplaceable, was loved very much, and will always be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The or your favorite Animal Welfare Association.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 29, 2019