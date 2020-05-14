|
Larry Darrell King
Salinas - Larry Darrell King, 68, of Salinas passed away peacefully at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020 with family by his side.
He was born in Salinas, California on June 10, 1951, to Larry and Dovie King.
Larry graduated from Salinas High School in 1970, where he was a two star athlete in wrestling and football. After attending the Junior Olympics for wrestling as a teenager and earning All-City honors in Football, he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, from 1970-1977. He wrestled for the United States Navy, losing only 5 matches in 7 years.
Larry loved being around his family and helping others. When he was younger he was quite the outdoorsman. Whether it be on a beach, lake, mountainside or river, he could always find the best place to pitch a tent and start a campfire. He helped promote and preserve State and Federal landmarks as a lifelong member of E. Clampus Vitus, known affectionately as Kid Cosmo by his fellow Clamper brethren. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Larry is survived by his father, Larry King, his sisters Brenda, Sherry, Judy and Shelly, his wife Elaine King of Salinas, his sons Jason and Timothy King, his daughter Jacqueline King, 10 grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to list.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother Dovie Geneva King and son Darrell James King.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date due to current social distancing requirements.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 14 to May 20, 2020