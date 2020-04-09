|
|
Laura Orozco
Salinas - Laura Orozco, 78, a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, longtime resident and active member in the community, passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Salinas, California.
She was born June 4, 1941 in Gonzales, California. Laura graduated in 1959 from Salinas High. She worked tirelessly for many years to award a better life for her children. A force to be reckoned with, she was an independent, courageous woman working for 35+ years to make a reputable name for herself in her field. She retired from Monterey County Social Services and took great pride in her work and her many accomplishments. She found many joys in life after she retired, one of which was game shows. She was an avid TV watcher and loved to tune in to the news as much as possible.
Laura is survived by her daughter, Audrey Greenwood; sons, Mark (Denise) Orozco and Troy (Amy) Orozco; her grandchildren, Corina Wages (Michael), Andrew Schenck (Alesa), Tatyana Greenwood, Carli, Skyler and Logan Orozco; her great grand kids, Arin Brown, Keaton Robinson, Khloe and Kinzley Schenck; her loving siblings, brothers, Johnny and Trini Fernandez and sisters, Angie Molina, Lilly Molina (Joe), Ernestine Hernandez (Gilbert) and many nieces and nephews who will continue to honor her.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Orozco, both parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
Laura is to be laid to rest at Garden of Memories on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Due to the ongoing complexity of the COVID-19 Virus we regret to inform you that we will not be able to extend an invitation to her celebration of life. We ask that you keep Laura's family in your thoughts and prayers. May her loving soul rest in eternal peace. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020