Laureen Lillian Spelger
Salinas - Laureen Lillian Spelger, 87 of Salinas, CA. passed away at her home Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born September 10, 1932 in San Jose, Ca.
She lived in Salinas for 80 years.
She was a Home maker and part time Accountant at Spreckels credit union.
Laureen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Alexander Spelger of 52 years.
She is survived by: her daughters, Susanne Boone of Elk Grove, CA., Cynthia Tolbert of Salinas, CA., Deanna Locke of Soledad, CA., and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
A Chapel Service will be 11:00a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Memorials: Saint Judes Childrens research and .
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020