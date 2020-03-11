|
|
Lawrence Howard Verl Mellick
Prunedale - Lawrence "Larry" Mellick, age 80, passed away at home on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 20, 1939 in Spokane, Washington to Howard and Marge (Skauge) Mellick.
Larry was the rock of his family and the most loving and dependable brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was the one his family and friends turned to when they needed help, whether it be with a project, advice, or a place to stay. His favorite hobby was miniature railroad modeling, which created the fondest of memories for his grandchildren, whom loved spending time in his "railroad room."
Larry worked hard his entire life to be able to support for his family. He worked as an electrician for Groseclose Electric Co. He was also passionate about showing his Boy Scout Troop 31 the world of outdoors and nature. During retirement, Larry joined the local Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society, helping recreate model railroads from the mid-1900s. Throughout his life, Larry not only raised his own children, but also took on the father-figure to many of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Beverly (Hall) Mellick; sister Carol (Mellick) Scarborough of Oak Grove, AR; sister Diane Alves of Soledad, Ca; son Dan Mellick of Salinas, CA; daughter Cheryl (Mellick) Goad of Corpus Christi, TX; daughter Kristen Mellick of Salinas, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held for close friends and family on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020