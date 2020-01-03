|
|
December 25th, long time resident of Prunedale, Layton L. Stephens Sr, age 95, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Born August 12, 1924 in Shattuck Oklahoma to Pat Stephens and Liona Hurlhey. Shortly after his birth his family settled in Hollister where he spent his childhood. A WWII Veteran enlisting in the Navy January 1942, he survived when his ship was sunk December 1943 during the Battle of New Britain in the South Pacific.
Married Opal Bruner, October 1944, and had 3 children, Beverly Clark Livermore Ca, Layton 'Scoop' Stephens Jr./Shirley Springdale Ark and Barbara White Prunedale.
He was a Charter Member of Prunedale American Legion Post 593, serving as their Commander two separate times and awarded a Life Membership for all his work. As an Operating Engineer he worked at Kaiser Permanente and retired from Granite Rock, Aromas 1986. He was active in FFA while his son and grandsons were in high school and enjoyed traveling the state for High School Rodeo with his nieces.
Married Frances Lewis of Paso Robles May 2002. He is survived by 6 grandchildren Dwayne Woods Livermore Ca, Kenny Horner Jr Prunedale, L'Donna Stephens Springdale Ark, Marty Horner/Karen Fort Bragg Ca, Karrie Babington/ David Oxnard Ca and Heather Culpepper/David Fayetteville Ark. 11 great grandkids, 5 great-great grandkids
Preceded in death by wives Opal 1987 & Frances 2019. Father and mother. Siblings William, Bob, Patricia Pedrazzi and Jim.
No Memorial is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers we ask to donate to .
Arrangement made by Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Family Hollister CA.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020