Leanne Chamberlin
Salinas - Psalm 23:3 New King James Version (NKJV)
He restores my soul;
He leads me in the paths of righteousness
For His name's sake.
Leanne was taken to heaven on May 5, 2020. She lived a full and rewarding life and had an undying faith in the Lord.
Leanne was born in Bakersfield, CA on November 1, 1937 to Donald K. and Dorothy J. Burge. She met the love of her life, Ted Chamberlin in Bakersfield and they married on June 22, 1956.
In 1974 they moved to Salinas, CA where she worked first as a teller for Crocker Bank, then eventually owned her own bookkeeping service. She also was a certified notary signing agent for many years.
Leanne was active at her church, St. Ansgar's Lutheran, singing in the choir, and volunteering for the many activities there.
Her favorite pastime was going on cruises with Ted to all parts of the US. Their favorite was Alaska by far.
Leanne is preceded in death by her loving husband Ted, her parents Donald and Dorothy (Cutland) Burge as well as her devoted step-father Ed Moore.
She is survived by her daughter Laurie and son-in-law George (Owen), grandson Adam and his wife Jennifer (Wulf) and grandson Austin (Wulf), sister and brother-in-law Judy and Don (Glenn), several nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
Due to the current situation a memorial service will be conducted later in the summer.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 14 to May 16, 2020