Lenona Marie Ward

Lenona Marie Ward Obituary
Lenona Marie Ward, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Salinas. Lenona was born in Bakersfield, CA on October 8, 1937 and has resided in Salinas for the past 55 years. She graduated from Salinas High School in 1956 and worked with the Junior Women's League for many years.

Lenona is survived by her daughter Marie Berlett and husband Steve, a son, J.J. Jeffries and wife Lori Harrod. She also leaves two brothers, Alvin and Curt Thompson along with 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Lenona is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Ward.

Visitation will begin Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 AM at the Healey Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas

To share online condolences, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
