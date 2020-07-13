1/1
Leo J. Moreno
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Leo J. Moreno

Salinas - Leo Juarez Moreno, 49, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Salinas, Ca. Leo was born on October 22, 1970 in Roswell, New Mexico and was a resident of Salinas over 30 years.

Leo is survived by his mother, Rebecca J. Martinez, his father, Carmelo Moreno, his wife, Elizabeth Roselli, his daughters Ashley, Rebecca and Destiny Moreno and son Leo Moreno, two brothers, Carmelo and Javier Moreno and his grandma, Margarita Juarez. He also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonio Juarez.

Visitation for Leo will be Thurs. 7/16 from 1-9pm with a Funeral Fri. 7/17 at 10am both at Healey Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
JUL
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
JUL
17
Burial
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Memories & Condolences
July 12, 2020
MY CONDOLANCES GO OUT TO THE WHOLE FAMILY..IM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS..IM GONNA MISS HIS BUG CHEESY SMILE..WE HAVE ALOT OF GOOD MEMORIES WITH LEO..R.I.P LEO..SLEEP WITH ANGELS.... LOVE VE YOU, SHANNON HYDE AND FAMILY......
Shannon Gortarez
Family
