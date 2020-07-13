Leo J. Moreno
Salinas - Leo Juarez Moreno, 49, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Salinas, Ca. Leo was born on October 22, 1970 in Roswell, New Mexico and was a resident of Salinas over 30 years.
Leo is survived by his mother, Rebecca J. Martinez, his father, Carmelo Moreno, his wife, Elizabeth Roselli, his daughters Ashley, Rebecca and Destiny Moreno and son Leo Moreno, two brothers, Carmelo and Javier Moreno and his grandma, Margarita Juarez. He also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Antonio Juarez.
Visitation for Leo will be Thurs. 7/16 from 1-9pm with a Funeral Fri. 7/17 at 10am both at Healey Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com