Leora Ann Getris
- - On May 10, shortly before her 60th birthday, Leora Ann Getris,with her family at her side, peacefully passed away after suffering a stroke.
The oldest child of Nancy (Andrus) and Bill Getris, she was born in the hospital her grandfather, Dr. L.M. Andrus, built.
An adventurous and precocious child, Leora's favorite things involved being outside or competing in sports. Leora's love of the outdoors took her camping, fishing, gardening, and cutting wood. As a young adult, her desire to be outside pushed her in her pursuits working for PG&E and the county road crew. She was not afraid to work hard and fill jobs that were deemed, at the time, unconventional for women.
Leora's heart was bigger than her van. She listened to those who needed to be heard, those who just needed to vent, and those who just needed a place to be quiet. She never turned anyone away.
Leora never gave up. Through a myriad of jobs over the years, she came back to doing what she did best: taking care of others. Leora was happiest when helping others. She would talk to her family about her patients, and speak of her family to them exchanging stories about family.
Leora tried every day, even in her passing. She would have been tickled pink to know that she was able to help others as a donor passing on her kidneys and skin grafts.
As a family we are more than sad to see her pass as she was too young; however, we are grateful that she helped two people to carry on with their lives, giving their families the opportunity to have hope and make memories.
Leora is preceded in death by her parents Nancy and Bill Getris. She is survived by her two sisters, Martha Getris-Utschig and Nancy Lee Getris, her children, Dan Rodriguez (Trina Tully), Sara Rodriguez, Jessica Rodriguez (Todd Wilkinson) and Rebecca Conner, along with her grandchildren, Mariah Davis, Trinity Kranzler, Allison Wilkinson, and John James Rodriguez, and the many nieces and nephews who were willing participants in the escapades of Aunt Leora.
A celebration of Leora's life took place on July 13 in King City. If you wish to remember Leora, please register as an organ and tissue donor at DonorNetworkWest.org.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 3, 2019