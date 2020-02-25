|
|
Leroy Ross
Leroy Ross, 90 passed away February 21, 2020 at home. He was born Sept 12, 1929 in Prairie Grove Arkansas to Allen Greg Ross and Maude Annette Ross. His passion was raising livestock, while always holding a full time job, the last being at the local Coca Cola bottling co. Over the years he leased several ranches to raise cattle. The last was the Tobit ranch in San Juan Bautista. He worked both for the 101 Livestock Commission and the Salinas Livestock Auction part time.
He had 7 sisters (Maxine, Severine, Willa, Geri, Faye, Marge,Virginia) 4 brothers (Clyde, John, Gene, Henry) all of which he had survived. He leaves his wife Audrey Ross, 3 sons, and 1 daughter. Steven Ross, Rory Ross, Leon Ross, and Annette Buergler. He has 8 grandchildren; Bryan Ross, Joshua Ross, Kevin Ross, Russell Ross, Amberle Jones, Tory Ross, Kimberly Coffey, Zachary Ross. Eight great grandchildren Isabeau Ross, Cailin Ross, Trent Ross, Emalee Ross, Daisy Ross, Lillian Ross, Natalee Ross,Violet Ross, and 3 more on the way.
A graveside service will be held on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020