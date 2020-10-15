Leticia Ramirez



Soledad - In loving memory of Leticia Ramirez, "Letty", age 60, who passed away at home in Soledad, CA Saturday, October 10, 2020. Leticia was born January 28, 1960 and has been a lifelong resident of Soledad, CA.



She was a loving person and loved to be around family. She loved going to the beach, take drives with her daughter, and going to car shows. Most importantly, she loved just spending time with her daughter and making memories together.



Leticia is preceded in death by her parents, Luciana Neria and Moises Ramirez, and brother, Francisco 'Pancho' Ramirez.



She is survived by her daughter, Angel Rose Ramirez, sisters, Magdalena R Gonzales, Alice Fregoso, Rosemary R Cervantes, Lily Contreras Sotelo, Felipa Save, Diane Vigil, and brother Moises Ramirez Jr.



She will missed by many people and family members but she will be in our hearts and never forgotten.



Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Healey Mortuary.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Mortuary.









