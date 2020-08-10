Letty L. Derryberry
Spreckels - Letty L. Derryberry, longtime Spreckels resident died of natural causes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was 94. She was born in Savannah, Nebraska in 1925 to Eli and Dollie Stohler.
She and her twin sister Betty (Freeze) moved to California in the early 1940's. She met Sgt. Earl Frank Derryberry and they were married in May 1958. Letty was a dedicated member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #6849 in Spreckels and had a lifelong love of baseball.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank, her son Frank Jr., her twin sister Betty (Clarence Freeze) and her niece Gloria Freeze as well as her sister Laree, and Brothers Meredith and Leo.
Letty will be missed by those whose hearts she touched including sister-in-law(s) Jean Krumtum, Onnie Derryberry, niece Amy (Ken) Harrison and her niece and nephew Elizabeth and Larry Williams, niece(s) Mary Lou and Nancy Scala, three granddaughters, Sandie Heston, Steffanie Peterson (John) and Trish Haberman (Vince), four great granddaughters and a great-great grandson, whom she adored. Her memory will be cherished.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Crossroads Manor Board and Care of Riverbank, CA for their loving care of Letty. Private services have been held.
If you would like to make a donation in her name, Please consider Lt. Billy Paulson Jr. VFW Auxiliary #6849, PO Box 7001, Spreckels, CA 93962
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com