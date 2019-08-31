|
|
Lillian Ann Martins
Pebble Beach -
Lillian Ann Martins passed away at Community Hospital of Monterey on Monday, August 26, at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was born in Hanford, California August 1, 1926 to Joaquin and Annie Goulart. She attended Monterey High where she played tennis as #1 on her Team and the violin in her high school orchestra. After high school she worked for Montgomery Ward and, and a local development business office.
She fell in love with Frank (Hart) Martins Jr and they married after WWII. Her father built a boat for him and her brother (Leonard) and named it after her. Devoted to Frank she supported his love for fishing. She joined Catholic Daughters of St. Angeles, Moose Lodge, and Civic Club of Monterey and served as treasurer. She was a member of FDES Portuguese Organization of Monterey and daughter of their founding member. She served her community throughout her life.
She is survived by her sons Melvin, and Mark Martins (Donna), and daughter Kathleen Fosmark (Steve), granddaughter Stephanie Fosmark (Joe)Potter, grandsons Eric, (Christine)and Scott Fosmark (Debbie), and step grandchild: Jacqueline ; great grandchildren: Noah, Maxwell, Emma and Lily Potter, and Kayla, Sean, Holly, and Andrew Fosmark. She loved spending time with her great grandchildren and they adored her.
September 4, 2019, Visitation 10:00-11:30 Mission Mortuary, Camino El Estero, Monterey CA followed by a Rosary. Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 Santa Rosalia Chapel, San Carlos Cemetery, 792 Fremont St, followed by Internment.
Arrangements entrusted to Mission Mortuary/www.missionmortuary.com.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 31, 2019