Linda Diane (Teresa) Tatum
El Dorado Hills - August 21, 1959 - August 27, 2020
The world lost a beautiful soul, Linda Diane Tatum (Teresa) was taken from us too soon, after her 7 year battle with Alzheimer's. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Services to be held outdoors at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 95549 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 am. Followed by Outdoor Celebration of Life at The Ashley House, 1631 Latteri Ct, Concord, CA at noon.
Linda was born and raised in Salinas, California, on August 21, 1959. Her parents, Tony and Pat Teresa, who have preceded her in death, had a passion for sports that shaped their lives. Her father, Tony, was a professional football player. He played for the Raiders, 49ers, and the BC Lions. Linda inherited that athleticism and was an accomplished gymnast and college diver. She attended Hartnell College, a school attended by many generations of the Teresa family.
Linda lived in El Dorado Hills with her husband of 40 years. Kelly and Linda are a true inspiration of marriage. When Kelly learned Linda was sick, his response was one of pure love, he immediately retired to spend as much time as possible with her. Kelly began working his way through Linda's bucket list, they traveled First Class to Hawaii, a 4-generation family trip to Disneyland, VIP front row seats to a concert, and lots of their favorite pass time, spending time together. Kelly was enamored by Linda from before they ever met. The first time he saw her picture pinned to her older brother Mikes wall, he told him smiling, "I'm going to marry her." He did and together they created a beautiful life and family. Kelly credits Linda with turning him into the man he is today. Being with her, made him want to be the best he could for her and their family, teaching him how to be affectionate and express his love.
Linda was passionate about her family, a friend and mother to all. She had old fashioned values, and cherished being a homemaker and nurturing her family. She treasured times at her family cabin in Arnold, spending summers with her mother and children, creating a lifetime of special memories. She enjoyed a good conversation, her warmth and kindness could instantly put a stranger at ease. She had a big heart, and the love and compassion she had for others, shown through in all that she did.
She had a special relationship with her mother, she enjoyed spending holidays with her and cooking holiday meals for the extended family. Her children remember her never ending support and love for them. No matter the circumstances presented, she always had them prepared and setup for success. Her son remembers she would say "Get your jersey dirty, dive for that ball". Carrying on Coach Teresa's passion to her children. Her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment. She was always making sure we were safe.
She was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, just an all around a wonderful human, who made a mark on all those that knew her. We will all miss her smiles and laughter.
She is survived by her husband, Kelly Tatum. Her son Tony Tatum and wife Trina. Her daughter Ashley and husband Garret Feseal. Her brothers, Mike Teresa, Steve Teresa, and Dan Teresa. Her Grandchildren, Mason, Noah, Posey, Kayla, and JT. And by many loved nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to please send donations to Snowline Hospice of El Dorado County. https://www.snowlinehospice.org/help/donate
Arrangements under the direction of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, Concord, CA.