Linda (Waddle) Gobby age 74, passed away June 10th, in the company of her daughters Brenda and Shelley and her granddaughter Sarah.



Linda was under the care of hospice for pancreatic cancer.



Linda was born on October 16, 1945 in Beebe, Arkansas, she was one of 11 children born to Roy and O'Dell Woodin.



The family moved to Bakersfield, Ca. in the early 1950's. Linda lived in Bakersfield until 1963, after graduating from Bakersfield High School she married Kenneth Waddle (divorced 1982) and they moved to Salinas, California because her husband had a job at the newly opened Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. Linda was very happy to be a stay at home mom to her three children and was always very involved with their extra-curricular and sporting activities.



As the children got older Linda decided to go back to work, she was employed many years at Payless Drug store as a cashier and then became the office manager/bookkeeper. Linda later became the office manager/ bookkeeper at the Labor International Union #297 in Salinas and retired In July of 2007.



Linda remarried in 1987 to Greg Gobby and they continued to live in the Salinas Valley area until retirement and then moved to Bakersfield, Ca. for the next 12 years. Linda and Greg eventually moved to Reno, NV. in 2016 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Grandma Linda's greatest joys were raising her children, playing Rummikub, trips to Cabo San Lucas, camping and having fun with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren....also a good margarita once now and then.



Linda is survived by her husband Greg Gobby, daughters Brenda Kibbe(Lyle), Shelley Cortez(Romie), Son-Kevin Waddle, granddaughter Sarah Rowbal(Aaron),



grandson Garrett Kibbe(Lisa), great-grandchildren Lincoln Rowbal, Kennedy Rowbal and baby Maya Kibbe due September of 2020.



The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Summit View Hospice Care of Reno for their exceptional and compassionate care. We would also like to thank Linda's ex-husband Ken Waddle(Dad) for his continued friendship with Linda and for his help in the final months. No services are scheduled at this time.



Forever missed but never forgotten....rest in peace, we love you Mom!









