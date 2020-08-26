Linda Lorraine Ciolino
Salinas - Linda Ciolino of Salinas, California passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23rd,2020 after a short illness.
Linda was born in San Francisco, Ca. on July 11,1927, to Davee and Carmela DeMartini. She was the middle of three children. During high school she met the love of her life, John Ciolino. They married in 1945 when John was in the service and were married for 60 years until John's passing in 2005. They lived in San Francisco, Ca. then San Carlos, Ca. and raised 2 children, Sandra and David. The family moved in 1967, when John's employer, McCormick - Schilling built a new plant in Salinas.
Linda enjoyed working as a sales clerk for See's Candies as well as being the local Avon lady for over 50 years. She was active in her parish, St Joseph's Church, acting for many years as hostess for social gatherings after mass. She also was member in Garden Club of Corral de Tierra and San Benancio and an active member of the Friendship Club.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Carmela and Davee, her husband John, her sister, Della, her daughter, Sandra and her grandson Jeff.
She is survived by her brother, Victor, her son David (Carla), 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and many nieces and nephews.
Public Visitation will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901 on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Private Rosary will be held on Tuesday. Private Burial Service with family only will be held the following day.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving donations to the American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
in her name.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com