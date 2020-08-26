1/1
Linda Lorraine Ciolino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lorraine Ciolino

Salinas - Linda Ciolino of Salinas, California passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23rd,2020 after a short illness.

Linda was born in San Francisco, Ca. on July 11,1927, to Davee and Carmela DeMartini. She was the middle of three children. During high school she met the love of her life, John Ciolino. They married in 1945 when John was in the service and were married for 60 years until John's passing in 2005. They lived in San Francisco, Ca. then San Carlos, Ca. and raised 2 children, Sandra and David. The family moved in 1967, when John's employer, McCormick - Schilling built a new plant in Salinas.

Linda enjoyed working as a sales clerk for See's Candies as well as being the local Avon lady for over 50 years. She was active in her parish, St Joseph's Church, acting for many years as hostess for social gatherings after mass. She also was member in Garden Club of Corral de Tierra and San Benancio and an active member of the Friendship Club.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Carmela and Davee, her husband John, her sister, Della, her daughter, Sandra and her grandson Jeff.

She is survived by her brother, Victor, her son David (Carla), 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and many nieces and nephews.

Public Visitation will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901 on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Private Rosary will be held on Tuesday. Private Burial Service with family only will be held the following day.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving donations to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society in her name.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Struve and Laporte
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved