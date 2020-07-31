Linda Martinez
Gonzales - Linda Martinez was called home to be with Our Lord on July 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed, she was 94.
Linda was born on March 23, 1926 in Santa Barbara, California to Toribio Gomez and Petra Vidaurri. She was married to Rudolph Martinez for 44 years and was a life long resident of Gonzales where she worked and raised her family.
Linda worked in various jobs during her life time but one of her most memorable jobs was when she would take care of kids, take them to school, pick them up and have a house full of children that were not her own grandchildren.
Linda loved spending time with her family, close friends, grandchildren, great-grand children and her dog Buster, who she would take on walks to the Stadium. She will be missed dearly by her family and everyone who loved her.
She is survived by her three daughters Elizabeth Martinez, Jessica (Steve) Longoria, Connie (Rodney) McCrimmon, her two sons Daniel Martinez and Louis Martinez Sr. She had 13 grand children, 13 great-grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Petra Vidaurri, her father Toribio Gomez, her brothers Louie, Trini, Mickey, Salvador, her sisters Ida and Maggie.
Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister and wife. She will be missed dearly by everyone who loved her.
Visitations will be on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Graveside services will be held at the Gonzales Cemetery, 876 S. Alta St. Gonzales, CA 93926 on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com