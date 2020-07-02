1/1
Linda U. Hernandez
Linda U. Hernandez

Soledad - Linda U. Hernandez, 74, of Soledad, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pacific Coast Caer Center in Salinas.

Linda was born January 24, 1946 in Soledad and had been a lifelong resident of Monterey County. She was a graduate of Gonzales High School, class of 1964. She was very dedicated to her church in Salinas, where she attended many of the church activities and conventions. Linda always looked forward to the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was always the first one at Mom's house to help make tamales for Christmas. She loved to eat at Rositas in Salinas. Linda was a loving sister and she will be missed so much.

She is survived by her siblings; Vivian Puentes of Soledad, Cecelia Villegas of Gonzales, Marcela (Pedro) Garcia of Soledad, Rafael Robledo Jr of Los Angeles; 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Urquidez; husband, Jose Hernandez; brothers, Johnny, David, and Michael; stepfather, Rafael Robledo.

Visitation:

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12 pm to 5 pm

at Woodyard Funeral Home

Graveside Services:

Soledad Cemetery District, 1711 Metz Rd, Soledad.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA WoodyardFuneralHome.com.




Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
