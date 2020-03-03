|
Lloyd Ferreira
Salinas - Lloyd Ferreira passed away peacefully March 2nd at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. He was born June 8, 1929, to Manuel and Mayme Ferreira at the same house on Espinosa Road that his Father was born in.
Lloyd attended Grammer School in Castroville and graduated from Salinas High School in 1947. He worked with his Father on the ranch, then went to work at Pringle Tractor Company in 1952. He loved his job and retired in 1994 as Parts Manager.
Lloyd proudly served in the National Guard for nine years and was a long time member of Madonna del Sasso Church. He was also a member of the Castroville Native Sons of the Golden West for 67 years, a member of the Salinas Elks Lodge #614 for over 50 years, a member of the Luso American Lodge and IDES Portugese Lodge. Lloyd did volunteer work at the AT&T Golf Tournament for over 20 years as well. He loved to hunt and fish and took many out of state trips to go hunting with his buddies.
Lloyd met the love of his life, Mary, in 1953 and they were happily married for 66 years.
He is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Ralph and Gilbert.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his 2 sons, Ray (Rose Ann) of Salinas and Mike (Renee) from San Diego and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital for their care of Lloyd.
Donations can be made to the Monterey County SPCA, 1002 Monterey Salinas Highway, Salinas, CA 93908 or .
No services are planned at his request and there will be a Mass in his honor at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020