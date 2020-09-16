Lois Root Repsher



Lois Root Repsher was born November 3, 1940 in Towanda, PA to Harry and Ethel Root and was one of thirteen children. Early Monday morning, August 10, 2020, Lois passed away unexpectedly during a brief stay in the hospital.



Married to her husband of 57 years, Boyd, mother to Celeste and Todd, Grammy to Adley, Lois was the rock of the Repsher family. A dedicated Christian who lived a life of service and giving, she was gracious and caring, vivacious and loved to socialize. She treated everyone with kindness, was fiercely independent and focused on the advancement of women. She was active in numerous philanthropic organizations, loved animals (and rescued many) and had a laugh that filled every room with joy. Nothing in our lives will be as enjoyable because she is not here to share in it with us.



Lois was blessed to have many close friends and loved ones who already miss her presence in their lives. Out of all of the roles she had in life; daughter, sister, wife, military spouse, mom, mother in law, friend, confidante, chairperson and volunteer, her favorite role was that of Grammy to her only grandchild, 5 year old granddaughter Adley. In recent months, Adley and Grammy spent hours on FaceTime chatting, acting silly and giggling together.



Due to current Covid restrictions, a service will be held at a later date when those dearest to her may gather and celebrate her extraordinary life together. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her name to The Salinas ML Chapter of P.E.O. International. Checks may be made out to P.E.O. Chapter ML and mailed to 1152 San Mateo Drive, Salinas, CA 93901.









