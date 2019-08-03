|
Lonnie David (L.D.) Cook
Salinas - Lonnie David (L.D.) Cook, born November 19, 1920 in Morris, Oklahoma, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He and his wife, Marietta, were married in Salinas in June, 1950 and lived here from 1963 until 1993.
L.D. participated in several leagues at Rodeo Bowl, was a member of the local Plumber and Steamfitters Union 62 in Castroville, an avid trapshooter and fisherman. Aside from these favorite pastimes, he was also known as one of the last five living survivors of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. He received 14 battlestars during his six years in the Navy.
L.D. returned to Morris, Oklahoma in 1993 where he and his wife enjoyed being near extended family who savored the country lifestyle of fishing, hunting, and biscuits and gravy. They returned to California to be close to their immediate family this past summer. Marietta passed in December, 2018 and since then LD. enjoyed living with his daughter, Pat Cunanan, and son-in-law, Clark Cunanan, in Salinas. His granddaughters, Katie Cunanan and Jeni Harding, along with his grandson-in-law, Nick Harding, and great grandson, David Harding, enjoyed spending time playing cards and dominoes with him while he was here.
A public, open-casket viewing will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 2-7pm at Struve and Laporte Chapel at 41 West San Luis Street in Salinas. His military, masonic, and extended family services will be held in Morris, Oklahoma.
