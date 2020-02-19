|
Lorianne Marie Caranchini
Lorianne Marie Caranchini passed away quietly at home on 2/7/2020 following a long battle with cancer. Lori was 49 years old. She was born in Salinas on 6/15/70.
Lori is survived by her two daughters, Ashlynne and Aryanna White, brother Timothy (Imelda) Jones, parents Don and Gail Jones, former husband Benny Caranchini, niece and nephews Felicia, Tyler and Casey Jones, uncles Roger Jones, MD, Gary Doda (Ramona), Mark Doda, and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lori graduated from Salinas High School, then from the University of California of Santa Cruz with BS degrees in Sociology and Psychology, and finally from Washington University, St Louis, MO, with a master's degree in Social Work. She went on to obtain her California state license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). Prior to her medical retirement, she worked for Monterey County Health.
Lori was a compassionate and dedicated therapy group leader who touched and encouraged many people in her practice, and in her own personal life. She will be remembered by many who loved her for her friendship, enthusiasm and dedication to helping others. Lori also loved her registered Native American Indian Dogs, Thunder and Chaos, and her cats.
Our thanks to Lori's boyfriend Jessie Barba and best friends Lalynd Pajela White, Michelle DeWitt-Derrick, Araceli Meskus, Tammy Lee Ballesteros, and Elizabeth Moore who made a beautiful video tribute to Lori on Facebook, all who were constant supporters throughout Lori's illness. Also, special thanks to SVMH Oncology nurses and aides for their excellent care during her time in the hospital.
A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held at a later date. For inquiries, please call Don or Gail Jones or Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020