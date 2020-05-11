|
|
Loudene 'Gil' Grady
10-14-1920 to
4-30-2020
Loudene was born in Carbondale, IL to Cecil and Pearl Grady and raised in Herrin IL. She earned a Bachelor of Music from Illinois Wesleyan in 1942 and a Master of Arts in Social Administration from Ohio State University in 1950. During World War II, she was a member of the Marine Corps playing her alto sax in the Women's Marine Core Band. During her career she was employed by the Girl Scouts of Detroit, Girl Scouts USA, the Campfire Girls and the National League for Nursing. In 1965 she began a life partnership with Dorothy Fuller who she legally married on August 19, 2008 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Salinas CA. In retirement she played in the Watsonville Community Band, volunteered at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and worshiped at Good Shepherd church.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 11 to May 15, 2020