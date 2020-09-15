Louis Alfred Escher
Salinas - Louis Alfred Escher, 93, of Salinas, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born December 9, 1926 in Salinas, California to parents Marcel and Marie Escher.
Louis graduated Gonzales Union High School in 1945. After high school Louis joined the United States Navy and was a Seaman First Class on the USS Chikaskia (AO-54). He recently attended a ship reunion in 2018 and was honored as the oldest living crew member of the USS Chikaskia in attendance.
While visiting his mother in the hospital after a surgery, Louis met his life-long love, Erika, who he married in 1966. The couple was married for 47 years until Erika's death in 2013. They enjoyed spending time together at the ranch, often picnicking or doing yard work, traveling to various vacations and visiting Erika's family in Germany. Erika was the love of his life, they are now joined again to spend eternity together.
Louis worked for Granite Construction for 37 years before retiring and still joked about his occupation by often replying when asked how he was doing "pretty good for a boogered up ol' truck driver."
Louis loved being at his ranch outside of Gonzales. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, helping his friends with their cattle and ranching and he never turned down a good barbeque lunch. Mostly, Louis enjoyed life. He was one of the busiest 90+ year old you'd meet, between going to a friend's bbq or a club meeting, his calendar was always full.
He was a likable, generous, caring, loving, and good-hearted person with a smile that was infectious. If you met Louis then you made a new friend, because he never met a stranger. To say the least, he was a character, and had a one-liner for any situation and enjoyed getting a good laugh out of people by telling a quick joke.
Louis was an active member of many clubs including the American Legion Post 81, the Sons in Retirement, the Swiss Rifle Club, the Swiss American Club and the Madonna Del Sasso Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Erika Escher of Salinas; brother and sister-in-law Enos (Gloria) Escher of Soledad; niece Lynn Gianolini of Greenfield.
Louis is survived by his great-nieces Jody, Marti and Amanda Gianolini of Greenfield; nephew Ken Escher; great nieces and nephew Sophia, Alana and Blaine Escher of Colorado.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St., Salinas, CA 93901. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr., Salinas, CA 93906.
Donations can be made to The American Legion Post 81, P.O. Box 81, Gonzales, CA 93926.
