|
|
LT. COL. Leeland Robert Prawitz
Salinas - LT. COL. Leeland Robert Prawitz, 100, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born October 4, 1919.
Full Military Honors Service open to the Public at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, Outdoor Facility, 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside, CA. 93955.
Please do not send Flowers.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019