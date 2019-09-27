|
|
Lucia Nuñez Basaldua, 58, joined her fellow angels in the early morning hours of September 24th, 2019, after a sudden illness. She was born Lucia Nuñez on April 27, 1961 in Salinas, CA.
As a child, growing up in Gonzales, she was gregarious, fun-loving and always striving for self-betterment. Appreciation, responsibility and self-reliance were important childhood traits she developed early and would carry through adulthood.
Lucy was well-known for her infinite generosity towards her family as well as her community. She served on the Gonzales Unified School District Board as member and president for many years. She was a woman of faith as a life-long member of St. Theodore's Catholic Church, member of Cursillo in Christianity of the Monterey Diocese, a Catechist of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spreckles, and participated in Arise Renew International. In addition, she was an avid supporter of Relay for Life.
She worked for the community as an employee of the City of Gonzales prior to her 29 year tenure at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. She served SVMH in numerous capacities, always demonstrating exceptional pride and dedication in her work.
Her altruistic tendencies were best known by her family. As wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, and sister in-law, her selfless dedication to the wellbeing and comfort of others was second nature. Her lessons of care, love, affection, and support will be forever remembered and carried forward by her daughters. Lucy adored and cherished time spent with her granddaughters, for which they will always be blessed.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents: Ramona Carrasco and Teodoro Nuñez; her brother: Ted Nuñez; maternal grandparents: Antonio Saenz and Clamencia Velarde; paternal grandparents: Raphael Tello Nuñez and Maria Gonzalez Nuñez.
She was married to her high school sweetheart, Francisco Manuel Basaldua on November 22, 1980. They enjoyed marriage lovingly until his passing five years ago. They are now reunited in heaven.
She is survived by three daughters: Dolores Basaldua Lawrence, Regina (John) Basaldua-Galvez, Christina Basaldua (Kelly) Gram; Five grandchildren: Alexia Nicole Basaldua, Grace Katherine Basaldua, Rosalind Basaldua Lawrence, Lucia Basaldua Gram and Francesca Basaldua Galvez; siblings: Juan Nuñez, Antonio (Dolores) Nuñez, Ralph Nuñez, Isabel (Richard) Lorono. Lucy will also be remembered as a member of the entire Basaldua family.
May Lucy's unconditional love and caring spirit continue to bless and inspire.
Visitation - Monday, September 30th, 2019, 1pm - 5:30 pm, Struve and Laporte Mortuary, 41 West San Luis St, Salinas, CA 93901.
Rosary - Monday, September 30th, 2019, at 7 pm at St. Theodore's Catholic Church,116 Belden St., Gonzales, CA 93926.
Funeral Mass - Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 10 am at St. Theodore's Catholic Church in Gonzales (address above), followed by burial at Gonzales District Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 27, 2019