Luz Elena Acosta Tovar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luz Elena Acosta Tovar

Luz Elena Acosta Tovar, age 33, left this Earth to soar with the Angles on June 20, 2020. Her passing was unexpected.

Luz is survived by her husband, Anthony Acosta; children, Araceli Martinez, Lilah Acosta and Santos Acosta; parents, Maria Salud and Sylvestre Tovar; brothers, Juan Manuel Pena, Carlos Pena, Alejandro (Titi) Carranza, Luis (Chanto) Carranza; sisters, Leticia Carranza, Paulettte Garcia; many aunts, uncles, and loving nieces and nephews.

Luz will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gonzales Cemetery. May she rest in peace, she will remain in our hearts forever.

With corona virus on the rise, the family has asked that services be held for family members only.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA WoodyardFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved