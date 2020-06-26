Luz Elena Acosta Tovar
Luz Elena Acosta Tovar, age 33, left this Earth to soar with the Angles on June 20, 2020. Her passing was unexpected.
Luz is survived by her husband, Anthony Acosta; children, Araceli Martinez, Lilah Acosta and Santos Acosta; parents, Maria Salud and Sylvestre Tovar; brothers, Juan Manuel Pena, Carlos Pena, Alejandro (Titi) Carranza, Luis (Chanto) Carranza; sisters, Leticia Carranza, Paulettte Garcia; many aunts, uncles, and loving nieces and nephews.
Luz will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gonzales Cemetery. May she rest in peace, she will remain in our hearts forever.
With corona virus on the rise, the family has asked that services be held for family members only.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Luz Elena Acosta Tovar, age 33, left this Earth to soar with the Angles on June 20, 2020. Her passing was unexpected.
Luz is survived by her husband, Anthony Acosta; children, Araceli Martinez, Lilah Acosta and Santos Acosta; parents, Maria Salud and Sylvestre Tovar; brothers, Juan Manuel Pena, Carlos Pena, Alejandro (Titi) Carranza, Luis (Chanto) Carranza; sisters, Leticia Carranza, Paulettte Garcia; many aunts, uncles, and loving nieces and nephews.
Luz will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gonzales Cemetery. May she rest in peace, she will remain in our hearts forever.
With corona virus on the rise, the family has asked that services be held for family members only.
Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad, CA WoodyardFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.