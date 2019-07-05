|
|
Lydia Ann Force
Chico - Lydia Ann Force of Chico, California, passed away in her sleep on June 25, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1922, in Soledad to Leo and Cesira Pinicini ( Caiocca). She was raised in the Soledad Mission District and graduated from Gonzales Union High School. Lydia married Richard Force on December 22, 1945. They made their home in Soledad, eventually moving to Gonzales where they raised two children. In 1983 she moved to Murphys Ca and lived until June of 2013, when she moved to Chico to be closer to family.
As a charter member of the Hoe and Show Garden Club, her yard was her pride and joy. She worked in her garden daily. She was an amazing cook and loved cooking for family and friends. Her multi-meat breakfasts were legendary. Hosting parties for 75 people or more was easy to her. The events were always thoughtful and perfect.
She is survived by her daughter Holly Delorey and her husband, Tom, of Chico, and by her daughter-in-law Nancy Raymond. She has five grandchildren: Tami Herbig-Force, Nicole Force, Danielle Edgington, Greg Delorey, and Bryan Delorey. She was known as Gi-Gi to eight great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick, her son James, and her sisters Ersilia Binsacca, Erma Rampone, and Rena Thurmon.
Graveside services will take place at the Soledad Cemetery at 1711 Metz Road on July 13 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Soledad Mission at 36641 Fort Romie Rd., Soledad, CA 93960, or to a .
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 5, 2019