Lydia Galindo Arrocena
Lydia Galindo Arrocena

Salinas - On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Lydia Galindo Arrocena, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 89 in her home surrounded by her family.

Lydia was born on August 3, 1931 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Basilio Galindo and Aniceta Ines. She received her BA degree in teaching from Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines and began her teaching career that spanned 30+ years. On December 27, 1958, she married Fidel Respicio Arrocena. After leaving the Philippines, they lived in Hawaii and Florida before settling down in Salinas, CA. They raised two children, Jesse and Leilani.

Lydia had a passion for gardening; spending most of her days outside admiring her plants while sitting on her backyard swing with her devoted husband. She enjoyed traveling to the Philippines and Hawaii to visit her family and also loved spending time with her local friends and family. She was a long-time member of Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church, Annac Ti Sinait of Northern California and Legionarios del Trabajo in America-Worshipful Sierra Madre Lodge 136. Lydia will be remembered for her kindness and her contagious smile. She adored her family and friends; her heart, however, absolutely belonged to her husband and her grandchildren.

Lydia was preceded in death by her father, Basilio, her mother, Aniceta, and her sister, Purification Ingan (Peregrino). She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fidel; her son, Jesse; her daughter, Leilani (Edwin); her grandson, Chris; her granddaughters, Destiny (Jon), Nina and Janelle; and her great-granddaughter, Siena; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews including her brother, Rodrigo (Lolita), and the family pet, Yuuki.

The Arrocena family would like to thank our wonderful caregivers, Talene, Ria, Leony, Marissa, Pin and Ira, for the overwhelming love and care they showed our dear Mother. There are no words to express how grateful we are to each you. We would also like to acknowledge Heartland Hospice Care, Alta Vista Mortuary and Queen of Heaven Cemetery for the compassion, support and professionalism they displayed as part of Mom's journey to be with her Maker.

In lieu of flowers, we request that donations in any amount be made in Lydia's name to Annac Ti Sinait of Northern California towards their scholarship fund that helps students from her alma mater, Sinait National High School, continue their education. Please contact Leilani for more information.

Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Rosary will be held 5:00pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Funeral Mass will be held 1:00pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.

Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alta Vista Mortuary
