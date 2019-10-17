|
|
Lydia Guerra Galvan
Salinas - Lydia Guerra Galvan passed away peacefully on October 08, 2019 in Palo Alto, Ca surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 23, 1953 in Salinas, Ca to Ricardo and Avelina Guerra. She was raised in Salinas but spent much of her adult life in Sacramento. Lydia was kindhearted, loving and selfless. She would help anyone that needed it and put others before herself. Lydia loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed family gatherings with her siblings and extended family in Salinas and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in Sacramento. She was full of life and her smile was contagious.
Lydia is survived by her children, Adelita Galvan, Adam Galvan, Eddie Galvan, and Carlos Galvan; Grandchildren; Timothy Beltran, Angelica Beltran, Lydia Beltran, Xavier Beltran, and Alyssa Beltran; Great grandchildren; Ariela Santana, Analise Santana, and Aaliyah Wright. She is also survived by siblings, Inez Guerra, Richard Guerra, Virginia Guerra, Raymond Guerra, Esperanza Guerra, Benny Guerra, Sal Guerra, Clemen Guerra, Avelina Guerra, Vicki Guerra, and Daniel Guerra, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held for Lydia on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel in Salinas, Ca. To offer online condolences, please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019