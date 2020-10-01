MacDonald "Mac" Bryan
Salinas - MacDonald "Mac" Bryan, 83, of Salinas passed away Friday, September 25th after a brief illness.
MacDonald was born on July 10, 1937 in Harvard, IL. He was orphaned at a young age and adopted by the wonderful Bryan family. Mac joined the Army and, while in the Army, he met the love of his life Rose (Aliotti) Bryan. The couple were married on April 1, 1967 and the couple eventually settled down in Salinas, where he lived out the rest of his life.
Mac was a beloved and respected member of the community. An attorney by profession, he was active in various community organizations in and around the Salinas area. Everyone who knew Mac thought of him as a kind, respectful, and caring individual who always treated people with compassion and kindness.
A quiet man, Mac loved those closest to him, and everyone who knew Mac was enriched by his friendship. With subtle sarcasm and a quick wit, you always had to stay on your toes in a conversation with Mac. He loved the community and was proud to make the Monterey Peninsula his home.
Mac is survived by his two children, Christi (Todd) Manly; Michael Bryan; 3 grandchildren, Baylee Manly, Mason Manly, and Ace Bryan. His wife, Rose Bryan, who passed away February 2004, preceded Mac in death.
There will be a private service held for close friends and family. The family asks that in-lieu of flowers to please make a small donation in Mac's name to a charity of your choice
.