1/1
MacDonald "Mac" Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MacDonald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacDonald "Mac" Bryan

Salinas - MacDonald "Mac" Bryan, 83, of Salinas passed away Friday, September 25th after a brief illness.

MacDonald was born on July 10, 1937 in Harvard, IL. He was orphaned at a young age and adopted by the wonderful Bryan family. Mac joined the Army and, while in the Army, he met the love of his life Rose (Aliotti) Bryan. The couple were married on April 1, 1967 and the couple eventually settled down in Salinas, where he lived out the rest of his life.

Mac was a beloved and respected member of the community. An attorney by profession, he was active in various community organizations in and around the Salinas area. Everyone who knew Mac thought of him as a kind, respectful, and caring individual who always treated people with compassion and kindness.

A quiet man, Mac loved those closest to him, and everyone who knew Mac was enriched by his friendship. With subtle sarcasm and a quick wit, you always had to stay on your toes in a conversation with Mac. He loved the community and was proud to make the Monterey Peninsula his home.

Mac is survived by his two children, Christi (Todd) Manly; Michael Bryan; 3 grandchildren, Baylee Manly, Mason Manly, and Ace Bryan. His wife, Rose Bryan, who passed away February 2004, preceded Mac in death.

There will be a private service held for close friends and family. The family asks that in-lieu of flowers to please make a small donation in Mac's name to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved