Manuel B. Alonzo
Salinas - Manuel B. Alonzo, 70, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mexico January 8, 1950, Manuel has lived in Salinas for the past 54 years. He was a farm worker and drove a tractor.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Consuelo Alonzo, 3 daughters, Rocio Alonzo, Ruby Alonzo, and Consuelo "Connie" Alonzo, 2 Sons, Manuel Alonzo Jr. and Rosemarie, and Martin Alonzo. He leaves 4 sisters, Anita Lopez, Dora Alicia Alonzo, Celia Zaragoza, and Yolanda Alonzo, and 4 brothers, Angel, Estanislao, Jose Luis, and Ruben Alonzo. His beloved grandchildren, Triplets: Robert Salas, Octavio Salas Jr. Isaac Salas, Maya Alyssa Searby, Nathaniel De Anda, Manuel Alonzo III, and Miguel Angel Alonzo.

Visitation (with limitations) will be held at the Healey Morturary Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM.

The Funeral Mass for his family will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Salinas.

Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Salinas

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.healeymortuary.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

