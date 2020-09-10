Manuel (Manny) Mejia



Camarillo - Manuel (Manny) Mejia, age 89, most recently of Camarillo, California, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, in Ventura California.



Manuel was born in Las Animas, Colorado to Salome and Ausencia Mejia on December 20, 1930. When Manuel was young they moved to Salinas, California. He attended Salinas High, enlisted in the U.S. Army and also served in the reserves. He attended the University of California, Berkeley where he majored in Engineering. He worked in the engineering field and for The State of California, Department of Water Resources for over 53 years. He enjoyed reading, dancing, watching movies and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, two younger sisters (Paula and Mary) and a grandson (Aaron). He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Lala, daughters Delia (Richard), Rose (Ray) and son Manuel Jr. (Teresa). Seven grandchildren: Alysa (Nick), Nikki (Kevin), Ryan (Melia), Derek (Nicole), Alexandra, Jared and Austin, and one great grandchild (Noah). Also survived by his brother Val Mejia who lives in Sacramento. There will be a private family service and entombment at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.









