1/1
Manuel (Manny) Mejia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel (Manny) Mejia

Camarillo - Manuel (Manny) Mejia, age 89, most recently of Camarillo, California, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, in Ventura California.

Manuel was born in Las Animas, Colorado to Salome and Ausencia Mejia on December 20, 1930. When Manuel was young they moved to Salinas, California. He attended Salinas High, enlisted in the U.S. Army and also served in the reserves. He attended the University of California, Berkeley where he majored in Engineering. He worked in the engineering field and for The State of California, Department of Water Resources for over 53 years. He enjoyed reading, dancing, watching movies and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, two younger sisters (Paula and Mary) and a grandson (Aaron). He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Lala, daughters Delia (Richard), Rose (Ray) and son Manuel Jr. (Teresa). Seven grandchildren: Alysa (Nick), Nikki (Kevin), Ryan (Melia), Derek (Nicole), Alexandra, Jared and Austin, and one great grandchild (Noah). Also survived by his brother Val Mejia who lives in Sacramento. There will be a private family service and entombment at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved