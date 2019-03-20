|
Manuel Olivas
SOLEDAD - Manuel "Huero" Olivas age 65 of Soledad passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. His family and friends surrounded him as he passed peacefully. Manuel was born on November 23, 1953 in Salinas, CA to Manuel (Boogie) and Pauline Olivas. Manuel worked as an equipment operator for a large winery in Gonzales for over 32 years. He loved spending time listening to music and watching NASCAR races. He was funny, light-hearted and brought smiles and happiness to those close to him. Manuel left a lasting impression and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Manuel is survived by his mother Pauline Olivas; Sisters Christine Bridges, Beatrice Untalon, and Teresa Garza; Wife, Rosie Olivas; His children Manuel Olivas, Kenny Olivas, Carlos Olivas, and Jessica Olivas; Charlene Trejo, and Joseph Fernandez; 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 7-9pm with Rosary starting at 7pm at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church 235 Main St, Soledad, CA 93960.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 10am. Burial services to follow at the Soledad Cemetery on Metz Road.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 20, 2019