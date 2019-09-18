|
|
Manuel P. Gularte
Salinas - Manuel Gularte, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 with his devoted wife Laura by his side. He was born on December 9, 1926 in Arroyo Grande, CA to Manuel and Maggie Gularte. The family moved to Salinas when he was a young child and farmed off of Espinosa Road. At a young age, he joined his father and uncle and worked in the family business, Gularte Bros. His brother Ed joined the business later and they farmed together for many years.
Manuel met the love of his life, Laura Neri, while on a ski trip to Badger Pass, and they were married in 1955. They settled in Salinas and raised their three children Mark, Lori, and Leslie. They were happily married for 64 years.
Manuel was involved in many organizations throughout his life. He was very proud of being a member of the Salinas Golf and Country Club for over 40 years and of having served as a director and officer of the club. He was a past-president of the Monterey County Farm Bureau, member of Green Valley Produce Coop and the Grower Shipper Association, and he served on the advisory committee for CalMonia.
He was an avid golfer, loved to play cards, and enjoyed many travels throughout the world.
Manuel is survived by his wife Laura, son Mark (Candy), daughters Lori Grainger (Joe), and Leslie Shannon (Michael), and 6 grandchildren Maggie, Brittney, Melanie, Rebecca, Jessica, Jacob, and one great granddaughter Paige. He is also survived by his sisters Rose Dennis and Betty Gularte, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lucille Harbin and Elaine Cunha, brother Ed Gularte, and his grandson Thomas Grainger.
Visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:00pm, with the Rosary following at 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Mass will be held 11:00a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Avenue, Spreckels, CA. 93962.
Entombment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tom Grainger Memorial Fund c/o Community Foundation for Monterey County, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey CA, 93940 or the Monterey County SPCA, 1002 Monterey/Salinas Highway, Salinas, CA 93908.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 18, 2019