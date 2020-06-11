Margaret Evelyn Rose (Bell)
Salinas - Margaret Evelyn Rose (Bell), 81, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Salinas, California. She was born in Salinas, California on August 20, 1938 to Hadley and Hannah Bell.
Margaret graduated from Salinas High School in 1956. She worked as a carhop at Mel's Drive-In when she was a teenager. She went on to work in the dietary department at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, and then as a switchboard telephone operator at Pacific Bell for 22 years, retiring in 1989. In addition, she also worked as a rural route carrier for USPS. After retirement, Margaret returned to work at SVMH until 1991.
At the age of 18, Margaret was married to James Jerry Rose. She later gave birth to two children, James Stephen Rose (Tiffany) and Peggy Lynne Rose-Kirk (Bowdi), who became the center of her life.
She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Stephen, Jennifer, Katie, Shaun, Garret, and Maddie. She is also survived by her childhood friend of 77 years, Patricia Gregory, and cousins, Bill Bell, Joe Kirkland, Betty Walker, and Ron Ruminer.
Margaret's loved ones describe her as a spontaneous, adventurous, independent, kind-hearted and selfless soul. She loved her family, adored animals, and was devoted to her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Garden of Memories in Salinas, CA.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.